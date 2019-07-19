False Alarms: Your cellphone won’t give you brain cancer

In 2000, the Broward County Public Schools in Florida hired a consultant and physicist named Bill P. Curry to explore a nerve-racking question: Would installing wireless networks pose any health risks to the district’s 250,000 students?

Yes, he replied, in a report that included an alarming graph suggesting students’ brains would be exposed to significant amounts of radiation.

Much of the anxiety over the risks of cellphones and emerging 5G technology can be traced back to that single graph. But as the New York Times recently pointed out, there’s one problem: Curry, who lacked biological expertise, got it wrong.