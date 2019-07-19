Readers React: “No, Michael, Democrats need to resist what feels good to them and embrace self-discipline for a change.”
Last week, Michael A. Cohen argued that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is failing her party — and failing the country.
The speaker, he wrote, should be holding the Trump administration to account — even pursuing impeachment. Instead, she’s playing it safe in a misguided attempt to protect moderate members of the Democratic caucus.
An online commenter who goes by the name “user_3981034” said that Cohen had it all wrong:
No, Michael, Democrats need to resist what feels good to them and embrace self-discipline for a change. Fewer pointless investigations. No Hollywood impeachment spectacle that is bound to fail and leave egg on their face. Fewer alienating and self-righteous squawks from the “firebrands” who aren’t really interested in the hard work of governance. And, while we’re at it, let’s nominate someone sane in 2020.
