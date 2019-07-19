Tweets of the Week
I’m dead ass convinced this idiot racist could kill someone on Twitter live in the WH west wing & u guys would be like “when he kills someone he reaffirms his message of division. We have to work together to reflect BLAH’— Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) July 14, 2019
CALL 4 IMPEACHMENT Speaker Pelosi🗣Stop dragging this OUT https://t.co/GLu2SbMr8l
but how do we know for sure that the guy who was fined for refusing to rent to black people and called for a ban on Muslims and called Mexicans rapists and called Puerto Ricans lazy and called for the execution of innocent black teens is a racist? if only there were a clear sign— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 14, 2019
Racially charged. Racially tinged. Racism-flecked. Marbled with racism. Racism adjacent.— Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) July 14, 2019
When is the flash mob at these detention centers happening so we can rush in and free the folks being held? I’m ready for that part to happen.— The Real Segun Idowu (@revrenddoctor) July 15, 2019
There can be no James Bond without misogyny, without a masculinity defined by the infliction and endurance of suffering, without colonialism and economic oppression, and I love him so much and it's loathsome— Julia Gfrörer (@thorazos) March 10, 2019
Just received a PERFECT out of office email: “Thank you for your email. I shall reply in due course.” No dates, no explanations, no gods, no masters— Katy (@krfabian) July 15, 2019
Boston is a weird place though. You don't have to move across the country to reinvent yourself, you just move across the river.— welcome to dot 🏘️🏗️ (@WelcomeToDot) July 15, 2019
a girl in my office was shaking her protein shake and this woman poked her head around the corner and said “do I hear margaritas?”... no Olivia, it’s 9 am.— ugh (@gIitering) July 14, 2019
I’m quietly sitting behind a man who is on the phone telling someone he’s about to go through 5 hours of a training he doesn’t want to be at.— Kelly Wickham Hurst (@mochamomma) July 17, 2019
Guess who is facilitating his training?
I have a "see what you look like old" app it's called a mirror *high fives, moonwalks out of room, trips, breaks hip*— James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) July 17, 2019