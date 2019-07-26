scorecardresearch
Big Number: Americans have immigration on the mind

Globe staffJuly 26, 2019, 54 minutes ago
This image taken from US Border and Custom Protection (CBP) CCTV video and posted on Twitter by US President Donald Trump on May 30, 2019 shows a group of migrants crossing the border with Mexico on May 29, 2019 before being apprehended.(AFP/Getty Images)

27 percent

Between the crisis at the border and President Trump’s provocative — and questionably legal — policies, it’s no wonder that Americans have immigration on the mind. A recent Gallup poll found that 27 percent of those surveyed mentioned immigration as the country’s “most important problem,” setting a new record high for the issue. The poll also marks the fourth time that immigration tops Gallup’s list, having previously reached it in July 2014, July 2018, and November 2018. Since 2001, only five other topics have garnered at least 27 percent, including the economy in general, unemployment, the situation in Iraq, terrorism, and the government.

