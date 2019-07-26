Big Number: Americans have immigration on the mind

27 percent

Between the crisis at the border and President Trump’s provocative — and questionably legal — policies, it’s no wonder that Americans have immigration on the mind. A recent Gallup poll found that 27 percent of those surveyed mentioned immigration as the country’s “most important problem,” setting a new record high for the issue. The poll also marks the fourth time that immigration tops Gallup’s list, having previously reached it in July 2014, July 2018, and November 2018. Since 2001, only five other topics have garnered at least 27 percent, including the economy in general, unemployment, the situation in Iraq, terrorism, and the government.