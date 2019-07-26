Tweets of the Week: The political entertainment complex, Richie Rich, and bugs
We have so many crises that have contributed to this crisis. So, so many. But it's very hard to overstate how devastating the political entertainment complex has been to liberal democracy.— Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 24, 2019
In a few minutes cable news pundits are going to fall all over themselves discussing the spectacle of an investigator having caught a president in impeachable offenses. They're going to discuss the optics and effectiveness as if it's a sport and not the fate of the nation.— Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 24, 2019
So ... bear with me here. Regardless of your politics, how does it make any sense that, if a sitting President has demonstrably committed a crime, that person cannot be indicted of that crime until *after* they’re out of one of the most powerful offices in our country?— Michelle Belanger (@sethanikeem) July 24, 2019
business cowards at the airport bar checking outlook instead of taking shots. it's called *happy* hour, not "spreadsheets for karen in accounting" hour— Sara YIKES ON BIKES Thomas (@sararidesabike) July 23, 2019
[My funeral]— Admiral Snaccbar 🐙 (@SimplySnaccbar) July 23, 2019
Boss: *Solemnly placing his hand on my casket and sobbing* how could you do this to me we are so understaffed today
Richie Rich is not an Archie Comics character.— Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) July 12, 2019
Please stop sending us pitches for a gritty Richie Rich reboot.
Thank you.
Don't send your Richie Rich pitches to Archie Comics. Send them to me. I won't read them or anything, but you can send them and feel like you're accomplishing something. https://t.co/dgCWCrfdTh— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) July 22, 2019
“i don’t think i’ll have kids”— addie🗡🏺🏛 (@klimtsonian) July 22, 2019
-plain
-invites arguments
“this bloodline dies with me”
-assertive
-metal as hell
-implies you’re taking on a great and noble burden which allows no arguments
Just saw a license plate in this heavily Hispanic neighborhood reading “ILEGAL”. I deeply respect the boldness of that decision. #vanityplatewatch— Rob Aughtnik (@RDW0409) July 23, 2019
This is some hard truth. In Greater Boston, Camberville, we know the dangerous intersections. We all knew Beacon & Mass Ave was a crash waiting to happen before Anita was killed, or Inman before Amanda died. Our municipalities are refusing to act on this knowledge. It’s fatal. https://t.co/inIZ1z9g9X— Rev. Laura Everett (@RevEverett) July 22, 2019
i would like bugs if they would walk into my home and sit in a tiny chair. they come in here running like a renegade and man what am i supposed to do, calm down or you’ve gotta go— audrey farnsworth (@audipenny) July 22, 2019