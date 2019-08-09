Big Number: Eucharistic uncertainty

31 percent

Just under a third of Roman Catholics in the United States say they believe in transubstantiation — the notion that the sacramental bread and wine used in Communion literally become the body and blood of Christ.

The Eucharist is a central tenet of the Catholic faith — and led some Romans to believe early Christians were cannibals — but in a new Pew Research Center survey, 69 percent of self-described Catholics said they believe the wine and wafer are symbols of Christ’s blood and body, not the real deal.