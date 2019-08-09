Tweets of the Week: Mourning Toni Morrison, #OperationCleanSweep, 30-50 feral hogs
I've been in quiet contemplation all day. Toni Morrison was a heartflame of inspiration to so many. Her work scratched the magic of that unnameable place that aches & buoys the soul. Thank you for the boundless gift of words you left behind. Language will never be the same again. pic.twitter.com/mhFOCF4Z87— Safiya Sinclair (@SafiyaSinclair) August 6, 2019
Toni Morrison published her first novel at 40. You have time. Your thing won’t be nearly as good but hey, that time though— Randall Otis (@RandallOtisTV) August 7, 2019
Some will try to make you feel unworthy cuz you didn’t read her work before she passed, because you hadnt seen her interviews or done deep dives on her essays; They jealous. They will never get to discover her again, here’s your chance.— tarell 'wilding' (@octarell) August 7, 2019
Boston is really winning the city branding game tonight by putting itself on the map as a town that takes wheelchairs away from the homeless and tosses them into the trash. Hear that, America? Come watch our cops torment poor people. You'll love it! #OperationCleanSweep #Bospoli— Miles Howard (@MilesPerHoward) August 7, 2019
"...see the prescription label? Can I just grab them - please?"— Boston Users Union (@BOSUsersUnion) August 7, 2019
The officers wheel the chair over to the truck and toss all their belongings into the dump truck.
The woman yells "He needs his medications, look he's broken!" referring to the leg cast & body brace he's wearing.
3/
The @BostonPWD worker pushes the button & they both watch helplessly as the compressor crushes their whole life along with their belongings and his wheelchair.— Boston Users Union (@BOSUsersUnion) August 7, 2019
This is how people with disabilities who are homeless were treated last night @marty_walsh @BOSCityCouncil @wutrain
END pic.twitter.com/r7RPRGKwcs
If you’re on here arguing the definition of “assault weapon” today you are part of the problem. You know what an assault weapon is, and you know you don’t need one.— Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 4, 2019
Legit question for rural Americans - How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play?— William McNabb (@WillieMcNabb) August 4, 2019
30-50 hogs in 3-5 minutes. We're talking 10 hogs a minute. That is 1 hog every six seconds, or 600 hogs an hour. I don't know where I'm going with this. Maybe you should move.— drew janda (@drewjanda) August 5, 2019
I leave my 5 year old sons to fend for themselves when the hogs come. I may have lost a few in the fighting but the ones that remain are stronger for it. Your children are weak and so are you.— Mr. Hotwife (@Suggins1) August 5, 2019
me, opening twitter: I wonder what surreal thing we've latched onto today to self-medicate from the horrors of observing the greatest crises of the anthropocene era— Lindsay AniRevo A100 (@neomeruru) August 5, 2019
twitter: thirty to fifty feral hogs
me: ah, good, thank you.
