Big number: Saving the animals

Signed by President Richard Nixon in 1973, scientists credit the Endangered Species Act with saving several species from extinction and restoring wildlife to habitats like Massachusetts’ coastal waters.

That’s how many piping plover breeding pairs were left in Massachusetts when federal officials designated the birds as threatened in 1986. Protected by the Endangered Species Act, piping plover breeding pairs now number nearly 700 .

On Monday, the Trump administration announced changes to the landmark act that would weaken the law and make it harder to protect wildlife from increasing threats like climate change.

Under Trump’s new rules, protections for threatened species would diminish. It would be easier to remove species from the endangered list and harder for officials to factor in climate change’s effect on wildlife. The new rules make it easier for mining and development in previously protected areas.

