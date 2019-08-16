Tweets of the Week: Curt Schilling’s Congressional musings, Trader Joe’s anxiety, and ‘circle back’
Man, Curt Schilling’s (@gehrig38’s) evolution from Red Sox hero to right-wing, race-baiting, homophobic scam artist is something else.— David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) August 14, 2019
It’s fitting that the only two people I’ve seen endorse him today are President Trump and Lenny Dykstra.
Which Of The Four Trader Joes Within A Reasonable Driving Distance Will Give Me The Least Anxiety?: A Game.— Call your senators: 202-224-3121 (@KendraJames_) August 10, 2019
One of the overlooked things about the Mississippi raid is that about half the people they arrested were here legally. So we've reached the stage where they're rounding up Mexicans and then sorting them out later. Guess where that leads.— Jerry (@js_edit) August 12, 2019
We are at @amazon's store because @AWSCloud is vital to ICE’s cruelty.— Jews for Racial & Economic Justice (@JFREJNYC) August 11, 2019
Without Amazon, ICE cannot round immigrants up to imprison them in concentration camps or deport them. #JewsAgainstICE will not stay silent while tech companies profit off of cruelty.#NeverAgainIsNow pic.twitter.com/dhRDkjSSP7
This is huge - do you know how hard it is for a Jew to be in a bookstore and not peruse? https://t.co/LORct8rFca— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) August 12, 2019
Found myself using the phrase ‘circle back’ in an email the other day and briefly contemplated death.— s. e. smith (@sesmith) August 12, 2019
every story and headline about Barr claiming irregularities at Bureau of Prisons facility should include "that reports to him"— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 12, 2019
I have a theory that people stopped adding "Please RT" to their tweets after Jeb Bush told an audience "Please clap" in February of 2016.— Ryan H. Walsh (@JahHills) August 13, 2019
Btw, nothing cool happens when you pay off your student loans. I was expecting my provider's website to blast confetti or something. NO, NOTHING— Travis Chapman (@travischapman) August 13, 2019
I saw a gorgeous pod of dolphins swimming through the sea. Then I felt something on my leg tickle and looked down to see a giant spider.— Jennifer Johnson-Blalock (@JJohnsonBlalock) August 12, 2019
Life, basically, in five minutes on the beach.
why dont birds talk. what are they hiding— merritt k (@merrittk) August 12, 2019