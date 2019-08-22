The number of tickborne illnesses in the United States is increasing; the number of reported cases of Lyme disease alone have tripled since the 1990s. Newly identified tickborne pathogens include the Heartland virus, which can be fatal. Species like the Lone star tick — which carries a protein that causes allergic reactions to meat — are expanding their ranges. And there are even new species in the United States; the Asian longhorned tick was first spotted in New Jersey in 2017 and is spreading along the East Coast.

Fortunately, the best way to prevent bites remains the same: Know your ticks and how to avoid them. Here are the most common human-biting ticks in the United States: