Big Data: Majority of Americans support abortion rights

Despite the debate and ongoing tension over abortion rights, the majority of Americans still feel it should be legal in all or most cases, according to the Pew Research Center .

The new data also show that the vast majority of Americans, seven-in-ten, support Roe v. Wade, and do not want to see the landmark Supreme Court decision that established abortion rights overturned. Additionally, 59 percent of Americans said they’re most concerned about states making it too difficult to get an abortion.

In the last year, several states passed measures severely restricting access to abortion, leading activists and advocates into a fight against the strict new policies. In other states, such as Masschusetts, groups supporting abortion rights are looking to protect and expand access to abortion through the ROE Act. The bill would allow for later abortions in cases of fatal fetal anomalies and remove the age and parental or judicial consent requirements.

