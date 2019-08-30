Tweets of the Week: Bedbugs at the New York Times, nuking hurricanes, and Doritos
Breaking — There are bedbugs in the NYT newsroom.— Stuart A. Thompson (@stuartathompson) August 26, 2019
The bedbugs are a metaphor. The bedbugs are Bret Stephens. https://t.co/k4qo6QzIBW— davekarpf (@davekarpf) August 26, 2019
This afternoon, I tweeted a brief joke about a well-known NYT op-Ed columnist.— davekarpf (@davekarpf) August 27, 2019
It got 9 likes and 0 retweets. I did not @ him. He does not follow me.
He just emailed me, cc’ing my university provost. He is deeply offended that I called him a metaphorical bedbug.
Bret Stephens: The biggest threat facing our society today is the stifling of free speech on college campuses.— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) August 27, 2019
Also Bret Stephens: I’m going to try and get a college professor fired for a joke he tweeted that didn’t get a single retweet.
Must be wild to work at Twitter and know you could have radically altered world history by deleting one (1) account— relatable ken content (@kenlowery) August 24, 2019
“Trump wanted to nuke hurricanes” and “Trump wanted to buy Greenland” are perfect end-of-August headlines because you check in during vacation, see the headline, work backwards to try to figure out what the hell is going on and realize, yep, it’s exactly what you thought it was.— Sal Gentile (@salgentile) August 26, 2019
The Greenland story will go away when it's not August anymore, right?— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 26, 2019
*Calls the Air Force, also calls a few commands*— Oriana Pawlyk (@Oriana0214) August 26, 2019
Me: Are you guys studying how to nuke hurricanes?
Air Force: I'm sorry, what?
*repeats what Axios reported*
Air Force: Oh my god, I'm putting you on speaker
i want to be reincarnated as a really good dorito— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) August 26, 2019
Just heard a cheery old professor fellow giving a colleague his email address and then saying “that’s dot edu, not adieu, which I now must bid you”— Alan Scherstuhl (@studiesincrap) August 26, 2019
cleaning out your fridge is such a humiliating experience. you bought these plums and you didn’t eat them in time. you absolute failure. you miserable piece of— danny (@dsemumi) August 27, 2019
I would happily accept $5 every time my tweets are used in a roundup— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) August 28, 2019