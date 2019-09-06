Big Data: More than 1,100 lives

Data suggest that police officers in the United States kill more than 1,100 people each year through shootings and others uses of force, according to a piece first published in Nature Magazine that highlights how difficult it is to find information on these fatal law enforcement interactions .

Michael Brown Sr. attends a memorial program for Michael Brown Jr. last month in Ferguson, Mo., on the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown Jr.’s death.

On average, police shoot and kill about three people per day, according to the data. Other wealthy nations see about three people killed by police officers per year. Black men, the data suggest, have more than twice the risk of being killed by police than white men.

Up until 2015, social scientists and researchers had very little information on these deaths, but the 2014 killings of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., and Eric Garner in New York City changed that. Five years later, various databases and projects have been created that track police officers’ use of deadly force, providing more transparency and accountability.

