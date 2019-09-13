Two-thirds of Americans

A recent Gallup poll found that two-thirds of Americans believe the government knows more about aliens and UFOs than it leads people to believe.

That number is down from almost 20 years ago, when 71 percent of Americans said they believed the government knew more about UFOs and aliens than it revealed. The demographics of these groups were the same in both 1996 and 2019; they tended to be younger, not college educated, and live in the western part of the United States.