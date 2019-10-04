2 percent

The number of public school students in the Northeast who say they’ve seen a teacher lead prayer in school, according to research from Pew Research Center. In the South, 12 percent of public school students say a teacher has led them in prayer. The Supreme Court ruled in 1962 in Engel v. Vitale that teacher-led school prayer violates the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause.

The same study found that even though 82 percent of the public school students surveyed were aware that teacher-led prayer in schools is unconstitutional, and could answer factual questions about it, 41 percent said they think it’s “appropriate” for a teacher to lead a class in prayer.