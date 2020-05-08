Resources for new parents

•Check your local hospital or parenting support center for groups that have moved online.

•The Massachusetts chapter of Postpartum Support International runs a helpline by phone (866-472-1897) and email

•These organizations offer free online groups for new parents:

Jewish Family & Children’s Services, Center for Early Relationship Support: jfcsboston.org

First Connections, a program of the Justice Resource Institute (scroll down to “First Year of Life” for online listings):

jri.org/services/foster-adoption-ecs/first-connections

Group Peer Support has started a group for pregnancy and parenting during the pandemic:

grouppeersupport.org/gps-upcoming-events/