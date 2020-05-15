Don’t look back

Will people stop shaking hands? Will almost everyone work from home? Will we still be able to get a six-pack with your takeout? The coronavirus outbreak is leading to swift changes in how we live, work, and play — and in our communities and government. When the outbreak subsides, what would you shed from the past and what would you keep about our new way of life? What still needs to be reimagined?
