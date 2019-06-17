Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of June 11) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

A Kentucky warbler continued at Santuit Pond in Mashpee, where it kept company with a female worm-eating warbler. Up to two Acadian flycatchers and a yellow-throated vireo also continued at Santuit Pond. Elsewhere in Mashpee, a black skimmer was seen at Popponesset Spit.