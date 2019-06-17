Bird sightings on Cape Cod
Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of June 11) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
A Kentucky warbler continued at Santuit Pond in Mashpee, where it kept company with a female worm-eating warbler. Up to two Acadian flycatchers and a yellow-throated vireo also continued at Santuit Pond. Elsewhere in Mashpee, a black skimmer was seen at Popponesset Spit.
Sightings at Crane Wildlife Management Area in Falmouth included two upland sandpipers, a clay-colored sparrow, 12 grasshopper sparrows, and a blue grosbeak.
Other sightings around the Cape included the continuing chuck-will’s-widow at Elain Avenue in Falmouth; a yellow-crowned night-heron in Barnstable Harbor; a Wilson’s phalarope at Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge; a chestnut-sided warbler in Eastham; 2 red crossbills and a pine siskin in Wellfleet; and a Mississippi kite in North Truro.
For more information or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.