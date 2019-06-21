Fun and functional look for a hot mama

When her son was about 2 years old, Mika Oakes decided to revisit her fashion career through the lens of motherhood. Last month, Oakes, who studied merchandising and design at UMass Amherst, debuted MOLOCO, a chic swimwear collection designed for women who are breast-feeding. The patented design, made from luxury Italian fabrics, incorporates a built-in panel that can be discreetly moved aside to make feeding or pumping easy. “I wanted the process to feel accessible,” says Oakes, who lives in Brooklyn. “And give stylish new mamas swimsuits they want to wear.” shopmoloco.com