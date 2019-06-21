My Instagram: Daniel Alexander Smith

Daniel Alexander Smith, who shares his art via @smithalexanderdaniel on Instagram, works in a variety of mediums, from oil paint to sculpture. Fresh off his time as a Studio Echelman Fellow and now working at MassArt, the 29-year-old took some time to catch up with the Globe.

A. Rather than giving you a pre-planned spiel or my statement, because I feel like that’s a kind of typical answer, I think what is more relevant is where I’m at at the moment. This is an answer that changes, which I think is good. What I’m kind of interested now in is experience in a weird way. I’ve spent maybe the past decade or so working really pretty much exclusively with kind of elaborate technologies for image production and sculpture fabrication at the computer and machine level. I was thinking of that as the most relevant way to produce art and speak to the present. Probably after 2016 really, for a bunch of reasons, both personally and kind of globally, seeing the direction that the world is moving in relationship to computers.

[There is] also the way that my career has moved, where I was working on a computer exclusively all the time doing design work in an art and architecture studio. I kind of had been pivoting from that perspective recently and reevaluating what is important in the arts, as an artist, and as someone who experiences arts. For me, that’s increasingly become human experience. I had been making art using technology to sort of focus on experience or sometimes interaction with people and I’ve been increasingly interested in sort of specifically the non-technological experience of seeing and being in a space and seeing something with your own eyes directly and closely. If you look at all my art, it’s all sort of mediating the experience of sight.

Advertisement

Q. When you come up with these creations, whether sculpture or painting, are you re-creating something that you’ve seen or are you making something fresh?

Advertisement

A. Both are true. In terms of re-creation, all of the things that I make tend to either be re-creating an idea, so it’s working from an extremely abstract place, and then digitizing that. Or it’s about very careful observation.

One kind of large project that I worked on was this installation . . . and it was a little bit of kind of loosely inspired by actually an installation that I actually really hate: “One and Three Chairs.” And the gist of that installation was to take a chair in different forms: the definition of a chair, the object of a chair, and the image of a chair and [show] that they’re all chairs and they’re all different. And “Who cares?” is kind of my reaction to that. So the installation I did was to kind of rethink that idea and to kind of present three very careful sort of representational systems for depicting objects and how each of those systems of representations or tutorials, that by representing a thing in a kind of extreme systematic way, we actually kind of destroy that thing. So it was more of an emotional kind of idea in a way.

I took a wave, which is very recognizable but also a formless kind of shape, and then created a wooden sculpture of it, which was a sculptural depiction in space, and then I made a very sort of ornate pictorial representation where I drew out that first in a very reductionist kind of way, where I broke it down to 500 squares to loosely depict that form. And then the final product was multiplying that by 1,000, so the final project was half a million little squares. So it was an extreme layering.

Advertisement

Q. Anything else?

A. Broadly speaking as a smaller time artist, it’s important to not forget the smaller artists of the world, who are not [those] working at a massive scale, because that’s really where the attention is. But that’s not representative of where most of the action is.

Interview was edited and condensed. Lillian Brown can be reached at lillian.brown@

globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lilliangbrown.