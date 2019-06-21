Rock on: It’s porch season

A porch stirs up memories of lazy afternoons playing backgammon with friends, deep thoughts on the neighbor’s porch swing, and the screened-in porch at our Cape Cod rental, where my family spent summers cooling off on hot, sticky nights with coffee ice cream.

For many, summer means patio and rooftop season, but for me it’s all about the porch.

The celebrated porch

For more than 200 years, guests have rocked on the porch at The Red Lion Inn in the Berkshires, taking in the small-town buzz of Stockbridge’s Main Street, while sipping the inn’s iconic Bloody Marys. This summer, the porch is also a cultural hub with pop-up music and dance performances, partnering with Tanglewood Music Center and other local attractions. This summer also marks 50 years since the Fitzpatrick family reopened the inn in 1969, and the celebrations will include tribute porch pop-ups. On June 23, popular drinks from the inn’s past 50 years will be served, and the pop-up bars will continue throughout the summer. Double room rates begin at $265 per night. www.redlioninn.com

The life is good porch

The Water Street Inn is technically in Kittery, Maine, but Portsmouth, N.H., is a five-minute skip across the Memorial Bridge, which spans the Piscataqua River. The scene is best described as a casual hang on your best friend’s porch or maybe your cool auntie’s, with four handsome white rockers and lovely views of perennial gardens — tea roses, blueberry bushes, a bird bath — and Portsmouth Harbor. Laze it up with a glass of house-made Lemonberry iced tea. Double room rates begin at $109 per night. www.waterstinn.com

The sunset porch

Chebeague Island Inn on tiny Chebeague Island off the coast of Portland, Maine, has 21 “unplugged” guestrooms (no phones or TVs) and a porch to watch the golden hour and sunset. There’s even a dedicated Sunset Landing menu. Order the Maine Blueberry Lemonade, which is a pour of Stoli Blueberry, blueberry simple syrup, and lemon juice. Porch perks: Afternoon poetry readings with local poets sharing original works and tapping out haikus on old-fashioned typewriters. Double room rates begin at $199 per night. www.chebeagueislandinn.com

The sunrise porches

The perfect wake-up: See the sun rise over Edgartown Harbor from the open-air, wraparound veranda at the 128-year-old Harbor View Hotel on Martha’s Vineyard, which just reopened this spring following a $15 million renovation. Snag one of the stark white rockers to greet the sun. Or, come by later for a signature sip: The Roxana (Tito’s Vodka and house-made pineapple-ginger soda). Double room rates begin at $450 per night. www.harborviewhotel.com

The 1661 Inn, a 24-room beauty on Block Island, boasts a back porch for a cup of coffee and a stirring sunrise view. Inn guests can also enjoy a champagne buffet breakfast each morning on the back porch and afternoon wine-and-nibble hour later on. Double room rates begin at $299 per night, including that champagne breakfast and afternoon wine. blockislandresorts.com

The presidential porch

The veranda at the 200-room Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, N.H., has historic bragging rights: Former presidents Warren G. Harding and Woodrow Wilson spent time here. The veranda is a sprawling 903 feet, and is lined with rocking chairs, colorful cushioned wicker couches, and incredible scenery, dominated by Mount Washington. Sip the signature Yellow Jacket Martini, made with Don Julio Reposado Tequila, yellow chartreuse, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, orange bitters, and orange peel garnish. The veranda is open to the public, too. Double room rates begin at $280. www.omnihotels.com/hotels/bretton-woods-mount-washington

