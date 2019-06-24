Bird sightings on Cape Cod
Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of June 18) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
A Kentucky warbler continued at Santuit Pond in Mashpee, where it kept company with a female worm-eating warbler. An Acadian flycatcher also continued at Santuit.
Three royal terns were at Fort Hill in Eastham, and other sightings included individual blackpoll, Wilson’s, and chestnut-sided warblers.
Race Point sightings included a little gull and a royal tern, as well as 3 American oystercatchers, 14 piping plovers, 2 parasitic jaegers, 425 least terns, 3 black terns, 26 roseate terns, and 7 Manx shearwaters.
Sightings at Crane Wildlife Management Area in Falmouth included a clay-colored sparrow, 7 grasshopper sparrows, and a blue grosbeak.
Other sightings around the Cape included the continuing chuck-will’s-widow at Elain Avenue in Falmouth; a yellow-crowned night-heron in Barnstable Harbor; 2 bald eagles and 30 black-crowned night-herons in Harwich; 2 red crossbills in Wellfleet; and a black vulture, a green-winged teal, and a white-throated sparrow in Provincetown.
For more information or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.