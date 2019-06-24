A Kentucky warbler continued at Santuit Pond in Mashpee, where it kept company with a female worm-eating warbler. An Acadian flycatcher also continued at Santuit.

Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of June 18) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

Three royal terns were at Fort Hill in Eastham, and other sightings included individual blackpoll, Wilson’s, and chestnut-sided warblers.

Race Point sightings included a little gull and a royal tern, as well as 3 American oystercatchers, 14 piping plovers, 2 parasitic jaegers, 425 least terns, 3 black terns, 26 roseate terns, and 7 Manx shearwaters.

Sightings at Crane Wildlife Management Area in Falmouth included a clay-colored sparrow, 7 grasshopper sparrows, and a blue grosbeak.

Advertisement

Other sightings around the Cape included the continuing chuck-will’s-widow at Elain Avenue in Falmouth; a yellow-crowned night-heron in Barnstable Harbor; 2 bald eagles and 30 black-crowned night-herons in Harwich; 2 red crossbills in Wellfleet; and a black vulture, a green-winged teal, and a white-throated sparrow in Provincetown.

For more information or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.