A bag that’s graphic and novel

The ICA Store’s retail director, Liz Adrian, was so enamored of the floral-and-dash-mark-patterned fabric, “Grandmother,” now on display in the new exhibit, “Less Is a Bore: Maximalist Art and Design,” that she set forth to develop products that would showcase the design. The Philadelphia Fabric Workshop and Museum offered up extra yardage of the custom cotton fabric, and worked with Adrian to create limited-edition tote bags exclusive to the ICA. Venturi Grandmother tote, $35 at ICA Store, 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston, 617-478-3104, icastore.org

Marni Elyse Katz blogs at stylecarrot.com.