Hugh Jackman was spotted serving coffee outside of Faneuil Hall
Ahead of Hugh Jackman’s TD Garden performance on Thursday evening, the actor stopped by Faneuil Hall to caffeinate some Bostonians.
“We’re in Boston on the Laughing Man truck,” Jackman said in a video he posted to Twitter. “We love you, Boston.”
Boston baby! @laughingmanco pic.twitter.com/bJqY8ItBb2— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) June 27, 2019
The Golden Globe and Tony Award winner, who co-founded the Laughing Man Coffee Company in 2011, sported a Laughing Man hat and shirt as he served up the brewed beverages. All of Jackman’s profits from Laughing Man go toward its foundation, which supports community development, education programs, and social entrepreneurs around the world, according to the company’s website.
In Jackman’s “The Man. The Music. The Show.” tour, he performs hits from “The Boy From Oz,” “The Greatest Showman,” and “Les Misérables,” among other Broadway and film songs, along with a live orchestra.