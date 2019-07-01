Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of June 25) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

The Kentucky warbler continued at Santuit Pond in Mashpee, keeping company with a female worm-eating warbler. An Acadian flycatcher continued at Santuit.

Two royal terns and a Caspian tern were at Race Point in Provincetown, along with 18 piping plovers, 175 least terns, 12 roseate terns, an Arctic tern, 11 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 8 sooty shearwaters, and 5 Manx shearwaters.

Birders on a boat trip offshore of Truro and Provincetown saw a Northern fulmar, 85 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 82 great shearwaters, 68 sooty shearwaters, and 3 Manx shearwaters.

Other sightings around the Cape included the continuing chuck-will’s-widow at Elain Avenue in Falmouth; a clay-colored sparrow and up to 2 blue grosbeaks at Crane WMA in Falmouth; a white-eyed vireo at Scusset Beach in Sandwich; a seaside sparrow at Sandy Neck in Barnstable; a yellow-crowned night-heron in Barnstable Harbor; a pine siskin in Wellfleet; and a yellow-throated vireo and a blue-gray gnatcatcher at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary.

For more information or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.