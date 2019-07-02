Tatte Bakery and Cafe to anchor South Boston redevelopment

The new 30,000 square foot space will include not only a full cafe but also a test kitchen, production spaces, and offices. The complex will also include a viewing area of the production area.

The fast-growing Boston-based bakery will anchor a redevelopment project on Old Colony Avenue in South Boston, with an estimated 100 hires expected for the project, according to Tatte founder Tzurit Or .

“This is an opportunity to help develop the neighborhood – to create jobs,” Or said. “It’s a win-win for everyone, for both employees and the community.”

National Development on Friday announced plans to oversee the transformation of the former Cole Hersee industrial building at 60-70 Old Colony Ave. The entire Old Colony complex will include up to 10 restaurant and retail vendors alongside Tatte.

“For close to a year now, we have been meeting with the local neighborhoods and elected officials to hear their thoughts. This project is a direct reflection of that,” Ed Marsteiner, partner and director of acquisitions at Newton-based National Development, said in a release. “We are really excited to deliver on our goals of revitalization, job creation and authentic neighborhood amenities so early in the project.”



Tatte chose the South Boston location for its headquarters because the neighborhood is walkable and transit-oriented, according to the release. Construction is expected to begin this summer, with the Tatte complex opening early next year.

The South Boston Tatte will serve as a production hub for all 12 of the bakery locations across the city. The space will also hold baking and classes and workshops for the public.

Or opened her first Tatte location in Brookline in 2007. With the help of Panera CEO Ron Shaich’s investment in the company in 2016, Tatte has since grown rapidly across Boston.

Or has plans to open the 13th Tatte location on the Berklee campus on July 10, as well as future locations in both Washington D.C. and New York.

Martha Merrow can be reached at martha.merrow@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @martha_merrow.