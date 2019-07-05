My Instagram: Logan Wilder

Q. Your art could be classified as portrait photography, but it’s also a lot more than that. You take your photos and make them into colorful collages. Does your creative process start with an initial idea for a collage or does it start with an initial idea for a portrait of somebody?

When Logan Wilder ( @wildervisuals ) isn’t in class at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, he’s making collages out of the portraits he takes of local artists, musicians, and his friends. The 20-year-old New Hampshire native defines his art as “an explosion of colors and beautiful faces.” The Globe chatted with him about his innovative take on portraiture.

A. I never go into a photoshoot with an idea of what the collage is going to look like. Once I do the shoot, I take some time to look around online, or at magazines and other artists. I really like to hoard content. And from there I begin to take note of certain colors and backgrounds that I find interesting and I try to incorporate them into the final product. I definitely try to use various sources though, and I never really plan something out. It can be a little tough.

Q. When did you start making collages?

A. I’ve been using [Adobe Photoshop] since eighth grade. Once I got really familiar with it, I realized you can really do whatever you want with it. So, I started making tons of different kinds of digital designs, including collages. But I probably started editing my photography in that style about two summers ago, just as I started college.

Q. Further back on your Instagram there is also a lot of graphic design, do you still work on that?

A. Graphic design was a sort of stepping stone for me. When I started [college], I was very into the graphic design program that was offered. So, I’d sketch images of musicians I liked or make posters for campus events. But it gave me the chance to play with colors a lot, something that I’ve definitely kept up with.

Q. How important is color to your creative process?

A. To an extent, it’s all about color. I love seeing crazy colors and very saturated colors come together. Color is what bridges all of my work, because the forms I use are constantly changing. Right now, I’m working a lot with 3-D illustration, but color is still at the forefront.

Q. Is there any project that you’ve worked on that sticks out as a favorite?

A. I actually recently worked on a shoot and did a ton of designs for Ric Wilson, an up-and-coming rapper from Chicago. He was in town for a few days and I was lucky enough to work with him just as he’s started performing at music festivals like [Governors Ball] and Pitchfork. It was crazy to be able to work with someone like that, and he’s such a creative person. We killed that shoot.

Interview was edited and condensed. Chris Triunfo can be reached at christian.triunfo@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter@triunfo_chris.