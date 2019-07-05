Time for a summer sidewalk sale in Chestnut Hill

Temporary tattoos, face-painting, tacos, and discounts on Lululemon apparel: What more could anyone ask from a weekend?

Visit The Street Chestnut Hill (33 Boylston St.) on Saturday, July 13, for their annual sidewalk sale. Shops including Copious Row (luxury women’s clothing and accessories), Simon Pearce (housewares), Pottery Barn (furniture), Legit Activewear (what it sounds like), and Lululemon will offer up to 75 percent off their wares.

Meanwhile, The Street’s restaurants, from Chilacates to Juice Press to Legal Sea Foods, will serve samples. There will also be a DJ and family activities: Browse yoga pants while your kids get their faces painted and snag balloon animals. And swing by the OddFellows Ice Cream Co. cart on your way out. They’ll open a shop at The Street soon; this is your chance to try the New York-based creamery’s unusual flavors first.