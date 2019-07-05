Be your best self

Wanderlust 108, a two-day mindful “triathlon” designed to help participants cultivate their best selves, hits the Esplanade Aug 17-18. The days kick off with a 5K in which you can run, walk, or prance, followed by DJ-powered yoga that just might morph into a dance party, and then, meditation. Artisan markets and other activities also abound. Register for one day, or the entire weekend. Wanderlust 108, DCR Hatch Memorial Shell, Boston, wanderlust.com

Marni Elyse Katz blogs at stylecarrot.com