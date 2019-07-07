Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of July 2) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

Bird researchers working on a boat east of Chatham recorded 326 Wilson’s storm-petrels, a Leach’s storm-petrel, a Northern fulmar, 120 great shearwaters, 112 sooty shearwaters, and 2 Manx shearwaters.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 royal terns, a long-tailed jaeger, a parasitic jaeger, a lesser black-backed gull, 36 Wilson’s storm-petrels, Cory’s, great, sooty, and Manx shearwaters, and 40 Northern gannets.