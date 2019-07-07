Bird sightings on Cape Cod
Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of July 2) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
Bird researchers working on a boat east of Chatham recorded 326 Wilson’s storm-petrels, a Leach’s storm-petrel, a Northern fulmar, 120 great shearwaters, 112 sooty shearwaters, and 2 Manx shearwaters.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 royal terns, a long-tailed jaeger, a parasitic jaeger, a lesser black-backed gull, 36 Wilson’s storm-petrels, Cory’s, great, sooty, and Manx shearwaters, and 40 Northern gannets.
Sightings at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary included 3 whimbrel, 2 Forster’s terns, a roseate tern, a continuing yellow-throated vireo, a black-billed cuckoo, and a sharp-shinned hawk.
Advertisement
Other sightings around the Cape included a ring-necked duck at Ashumet Pond in Falmouth, the continuing chuck-will’s-widow at Elain Avenue in Falmouth, a clay-colored sparrow and up to 2 blue grosbeaks at Crane WMA in Falmouth, a seaside sparrow at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, and a pine siskin and 13 fish crows in Wellfleet.
For more information or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.