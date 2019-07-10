Gillette Stadium music festival suddenly canceled

Organizers of The Super Mega Ultra Giant Mad Decent Block Party Festival, a music festival set for July 20 and 21 that was supposed to feature top DJs and hip-hop acts along with a go-kart course, paintball, and the “world’s largest moon bounce,” announced Wednesday in a statement posted on social media and the festival’s website that the event was no more.

A massive two-day music festival has been canceled less than two weeks before it was set to take over Gillette Stadium, with festival promoters saying it was “impossible to hold the event as they had envisioned.”

“Unfortunately, putting this event on in the way that it was envisioned has become impossible, due to circumstances beyond our control,” the statement read. “All parties involved have agreed that moving forward would be a disservice to fans and artists alike, and cancellation is in everyone’s best interest.”

Gillette Stadium echoed that statement on Twitter.

Organized by DJ and producer Diplo’s company Mad Decent, more than 40 acts were scheduled to perform at the festival, including Billie Eilish, G-Eazy, Miguel, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Dillon Francis, and Diplo’s own Major Lazer. Aside from the music, the festival was supposed to have a giant bounce house that could accommodate 200 people, a go-kart track, and paintball.

“We have the world’s largest bounce house, really f****** fast go-karts, real paintball, oh ya, and a s*** tonna massive artists,” organizers wrote on the festival website when it was announced in April.

Promoters said they will offer full refunds for purchased tickets, which will be processed on or before Friday, July 12.

Meanwhile, fans who planned to attend the festival lashed out on social media.

“Are you gonna refund my flight and hotel too smh,” one person asked on Twitter.

“I’m traveling all the way from México City for this…,” said another.

Others compared the cancellation to the infamous Fyre Festival in 2017. The “luxury music festival” debacle was the subject of two documentaries, and founder Billy McFarland pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud as a result. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

“Is this event paying for our hotel room?” one person asked on Instagram. “Can’t get money back since YOU cancelled the festival. So beyond dissatisfied with this outcome. Another festival cancelled. Just call it another Fyre Festival.”