This Somerville hotel was just ranked one of the best in the world by Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure gave the 158-room hotel, which is part of the Marriott’s boutiquey Autograph Collection , an overall score of 96.32. The hotels on the list were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. The list was compiled based on a reader survey conducted by research firm M&RR.

The Row Hotel at Assembly Row earned the honor of being named No. 44 in a new ranking of the top 100 hotels in the world released Wednesday by Travel + Leisure .

World travelers apparently have a very high opinion of this hotel in Somerville.

“We are ecstatic to be recognized with this honor by Travel + Leisure and their readers,” said Chris Moulton, general manager of the hotel. “It’s been an incredible year for us since opening last August. We are so proud of our staff and the high-touch experience offered to guests who stay with us in Assembly Row.”

The appearance of a Somerville hotel might seem head-scratching to some — other hotels on the list are in well-known, glamorous destinations like New York, Paris, Florence, Mumbai, Santorini, Fiji, Bali, Australia, and Lake Como.

However, a recent Boston Globe review of the Row Hotel gave glowing praise to the Boston-area newcomer, which opened in August 2018.

“We expected it to be sleek and modern. . . We didn’t expect the warm, home-away-from-home vibe,” wrote travel writers Diane Bair and Pamela Wright. “The blend is tough to achieve, and will appeal to travelers looking for unpretentious luxury, and authentic, story-telling design.”

The hotel features a breakfast room, a lobby restaurant, an indoor pool, two outdoor terraces, a 24-hour fitness room, and spacious rooms decorated in deep grays and dark wood furnishings, Bair and Wright wrote. It also hosts a series of cocktail-and-live-music events open to the public called “Terrace Thursdays.”

A stay at the hotel could cost a pretty penny — but still comes in a bit less expensive than the hotels in downtown Boston or at the Encore Boston Harbor across the Mystic River. A standard room on a Friday night in early August, for example, starts at $265/night, while a one-bedroom suite starts at $379, according to the hotel’s website. (The hotel is also currently promoting a package that comes with a kayak rental from Paddle Boston, starting at $284/night.)

As for the Travel + Leisure list, another New England spot made the top 100 rankings: The Rabbit Hill Inn in Lower Waterford, Vermont, came in at No. 27, with a score of 96.89.

And the hotel that snagged the No. 1 spot? That would be The Leela Palace in Udaipur, India, which has a “breathtaking view of Lake Pichola” and exudes “glamour and romance,” Travel + Leisure said.

