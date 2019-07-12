Bird sightings on Cape Cod
Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of July 9) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
A survey of Stellwagen Bank Marine Sanctuary produced an Atlantic puffin, a common murre, 269 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 2 Cory’s shearwaters, 361 great shearwaters, 586 sooty shearwaters, and a Manx shearwater.
A pelagic birding trip to the waters east of Chatham recorded 2 Leach’s storm-petrels, a long-tailed jaeger, 1,400 Wilson’s storm-petrels, as well as 9 Cory’s, 700 great, 26 sooty, and 2 Manx shearwaters.
Other sightings around the Cape included a pied-billed grebe in Mashpee; the continuing chuck-will’s-widow at Elain Avenue in Falmouth; a clay-colored sparrow, a bobolink, and up to 2 blue grosbeaks at Crane WMA in Falmouth; and 2 yellow-crowned and 12 black-crowned night-herons in Eastham.
For more information or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.