Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of July 9) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

A survey of Stellwagen Bank Marine Sanctuary produced an Atlantic puffin, a common murre, 269 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 2 Cory’s shearwaters, 361 great shearwaters, 586 sooty shearwaters, and a Manx shearwater.

A pelagic birding trip to the waters east of Chatham recorded 2 Leach’s storm-petrels, a long-tailed jaeger, 1,400 Wilson’s storm-petrels, as well as 9 Cory’s, 700 great, 26 sooty, and 2 Manx shearwaters.