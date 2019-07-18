Boston Book Festival announces 2019 headlining presenters

For more than a decade, the Boston Book Festival has dedicated part of a fall weekend to the celebration of words.

Now, the BBF returns for its 11th year, this time with more space and time to continue the festivities. Scheduled for Oct. 18-20, New England’s largest literary event will add a second full day of events on Sunday, Oct. 20 in Roxbury’s Dudley Square, following Friday night and Saturday offerings Oct. 18 and 19 in Copley Square.

The festival also announced its headlining presenters on Wednesday. Among the big names featured will be former UN ambassador Samantha Power, poet Reginald Dwayne Betts (“Bastards of the Reagan Era”), Candace Bushnell (best-selling author of “Sex and the City”), novelist Susan Choi (“Trust Exercise”) and poet and memoirist Saeed Jones (“Prelude to Bruise”).