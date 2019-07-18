Boston Book Festival announces 2019 headlining presenters
For more than a decade, the Boston Book Festival has dedicated part of a fall weekend to the celebration of words.
Now, the BBF returns for its 11th year, this time with more space and time to continue the festivities. Scheduled for Oct. 18-20, New England’s largest literary event will add a second full day of events on Sunday, Oct. 20 in Roxbury’s Dudley Square, following Friday night and Saturday offerings Oct. 18 and 19 in Copley Square.
The festival also announced its headlining presenters on Wednesday. Among the big names featured will be former UN ambassador Samantha Power, poet Reginald Dwayne Betts (“Bastards of the Reagan Era”), Candace Bushnell (best-selling author of “Sex and the City”), novelist Susan Choi (“Trust Exercise”) and poet and memoirist Saeed Jones (“Prelude to Bruise”).
Power kicks off the festival Oct. 18 with a discussion of her new memoir, “The Education of an Idealist.” Events continue Oct. 19 in Copley Square with a street fair, live music, and food trucks.
All told, the 2019 BBF will include 300 presenters on topics ranging from ethics, climate change, and politics to aging, sex, and romance.
“We are excited to offer a variety of programming for people of all backgrounds that celebrates the mix of rich history, forward-thinking intellect and cultural diversity of Boston,” executive director Norah Piehl said in a release.
BBF will release a full list of presenters later this summer. For now, the program’s confirmed list of presenters also includes historian David Blight (“Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom”), Akwaeke Emezi (“Freshwater”) , Jasmine Guillory (“The Wedding Party”), and Martha Minow (“Between Vengeance and Forgiveness”).
Martha Merrow can be reached at martha.merrow@globe.com, or on Twitter @martha_merrow
