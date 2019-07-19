One to add to your summer beach-read list

WHDH-TV personality Hank Phillippi Ryan is an investigative reporter by day and a mystery author by night, using fodder from her real-life cases to spin fictional tales of psychological deceit and suspense. Ryan discusses her 11th novel, “The Murder List,” on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Brookline Booksmith.

WHDH-TV personality Hank Phillippi Ryan discusses her 11th novel, “The Murder List,” on Aug. 20 at Brookline Booksmith.

She’ll talk about her latest work, which chronicles Boston law student Rachel North’s internship for a powerful district attorney — and Rachel’s dangerous downfall. She’ll also share her experiences covering the high-stakes trials that inspire those diabolical works of fiction. Scarier than your typical beach read? Probably. She’ll entertain audience questions, too.

After the talk, enjoy wine and cheese and get your book signed. The event is free and starts at 7 p.m. Can’t make it? Call the store to order an inscribed copy. 279 Harvard St., Brookline, 617-566-6660, www.brooklinebooksmith.com.

Advertisement

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com