A room of one’s own

Derby Street Shops in Hingham is catering to the needs of breast-feeding moms with a stylish privacy pod. While Massachusetts mamas have the right to breast-feed in public, some prefer privacy. Derby Street Shops just installed Mamava (mamava.com), a freestanding pod designed for breast-feeding women. The 6- by-10-foot mobile pod, which is the Burlington-based company’s first on the South Shore, features benches, a fold-down table, and an electrical outlet for powering pumps. It makes the business of baby care while out and about peaceful and easy. Derby Street Green at Derby Street Shops, Hingham, derbystreetshops.com

Marni Elyse Katz blogs at stylecarrot.com