Bird sightings on Cape Cod
Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of July 16) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
Single Leach’s storm-petrels were reported from Cape Cod Bay as well as East of Chatham.
Single royal terns were reported at Gray’s Beach in Yarmouth and Herring Cove in Provincetown. A Caspian tern was reported from Race Point in Provincetown.
Yellow-crowned night-herons were reported from Gray’s Beach in Yarmouth, Barnstable Harbor, and Hemenway Landing in Eastham, where 14 black-crowned night-herons were also seen.
A report from the Shining Sea Bike Path in Falmouth included 2 gadwall, 15 great egrets, a willow flycatcher, 2 warbling vireos, 3 saltmarsh sparrows, a Northern parula, and an indigo bunting.
Other sightings around the Cape included a dickcissel and a black vulture at the landfill in Bourne, 30 grasshopper sparrows and 2 blue grosbeaks at Crane WMA in Falmouth, a worm-eating warbler in Mashpee, 2 black skimmers at Red River Beach in Harwich, a seaside sparrow and 13 saltmarsh sparrows in Nauset Marsh in Eastham, and a vesper sparrow in Provincetown.
For more information or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.