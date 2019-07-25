This New England restaurant was named one of the best waterfront eateries in the world by CNN
CNN Travel this week released a list of the 26 best waterfront restaurants in the world — and a New England eatery was one of the few US establishments named.
The fittingly-named COAST restaurant at the Ocean House hotel in Watch Hill, R.I., was described by CNN as offering “the quintessential New England experience: the freshest flavors of the Rhode Island coast and vast, unobstructed vistas of the Atlantic Ocean.”
CNN also described the restaurant as “bright” and “clean-lined,” and said that its “delectable” vegetarian-option menu “is tempting even for carnivores.”
Even though COAST might be waterfront, it’s in no way casual: The restaurant offers a four-course prix-fixe menu that starts around $125 (without drinks, mind you). Managers request that kids 7 and younger not be brought into the restaurant, and the dress code is “evening resort wear” — which means cocktail attire for women, and collared shirts and jackets for men.
Advertisement
“COAST offers a seasonal menu that changes nightly and showcases the finest of each season’s products,” the restaurant’s website states. “Our collaboration and proximity to local farms allows us to source the highest quality ingredients of not only the season, but of that day.”
Ocean House reopened in 2010 after the original, built in 1868, was razed in the early 2000s.
And if the Watch Hill neighborhood sounds familiar, it’s for good reason: Taylor Swift has an 11,000-square-foot home in the area, for which she reportedly paid $17 million . (A neighboring mansion recently went on the market for $18.9 million.)