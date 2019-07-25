This New England restaurant was named one of the best waterfront eateries in the world by CNN

CNN Travel this week released a list of the 26 best waterfront restaurants in the world — and a New England eatery was one of the few US establishments named.

The fittingly-named COAST restaurant at the Ocean House hotel in Watch Hill, R.I., was described by CNN as offering “the quintessential New England experience: the freshest flavors of the Rhode Island coast and vast, unobstructed vistas of the Atlantic Ocean.”

CNN also described the restaurant as “bright” and “clean-lined,” and said that its “delectable” vegetarian-option menu “is tempting even for carnivores.”