Couple to restore Berkshires writing cabin of poet, civil rights activist James Weldon Johnson

But nature has begun to reclaim it. Wild animals have made their nests beneath the collapsing floors, and water damage threatens the cabin’s very foundation.

In the Berkshires, a small, century-old cabin stands beside the Seekonk Brook, nearly untouched. After years of snow and rain, the Great Barrington cabin – with all of its original stone – remains, faithfully safeguarded by looming hemlock giants.

The spirit is that of civil rights giant and literary figure James Weldon Johnson, who wrote his most famous work, a book of sermons called “God’s Trombones,” as well as his autobiography “Along This Way” in the cabin.

The author of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the Black National Anthem, Johnson bought the property in 1926. For 11 summers, he and his wife, Grace Nail Johnson, sought peace and inspiration at the cabin, according to Jones.

In 2011, Jones and his wife, Jill Rosenberg Jones, bought the cabin and its five-acre property. In 2016, they founded the James Weldon Johnson Foundation, as well as a summer artist-in-residence program to extend and advance his legacy.

Now, the New Jersey couple is working to restore Johnson’s creative haven, so that artists and visitors can use the space for educational and creative purposes – and to continue to “feel Johnson’s spirit,” Rosenberg Jones said.

The restoration process will be no small effort. The Joneses estimate that they’ll need to raise up to $450,000 to shore up the structure for modern use, as well as to preserve the property’s surrounding forest. As they are searching for a local architect who specializes in historic preservation, the couple expects the project to take at least one to two years.

It will be well worth it, they believe, as the cabin and its property represent an important piece of American history.

Born in 1871 and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, Johnson migrated to New York City with his brother John Rosamond Johnson in the early 1900s. Together they led successful careers as Broadway composers and played pivotal roles in the black creative and social movement the Harlem Renaissance.

Johnson’s lyrical works challenged the racist depictions of black musicians that dominated performance at the turn of the century, according to Michelle Y. Gordon, a senior lecturer in African American Studies at Emory University. Johnson wrote “Lift Every Voice and Sing” first as a poem in 1900. The piece was set to music five years later by his brother, and it became a unifying song of affirmation for African Americans in a segregated nation, Gordon said.

During his time, “there was really a black nation within a nation,” Gordon said. The anthem provided an identity to African Americans who were told by their country that they weren’t even human, she said.

“Lift Every Voice and Sing” continues to represent an important part of the black protest tradition, Gordon said, adding that Beyoncé made Johnson proud when she performed the song at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival as the first African American female headliner.

Yet much of black history remains unknown to many Americans, according to Andra Gillespie, director of the Emory University James Weldon Johnson Institute.

“Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X can often suck all the air out of the room, because of the tendency to focus on charismatic leaders. But Johnson did more than just write this one song,” Gillespie said.

Johnson contributed to countless aspects of American society. He served as US consul in Venezuela and Nicaragua for President Theodore Roosevelt. He worked as an educator, editor, and in 1920 was appointed executive secretary of the The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

A pioneer of the early civil rights movement toward the end of the first World War, Johnson in 1917 organized the Negro Silent Protest Parade, a march of 10,000 people down Fifth Avenue in New York City to protest lynchings and other forms of violence against African Americans.

Working tirelessly for the dignity and humanity of African Americans in post-Reconstruction America, Johnson cultivated a life of both social and artistic greatness, Jones said. Johnson and his wife “had a drive and desire to improve their way of life as Americans,” challenging institutional racism through literature and art, Jones continued.

The Joneses live in a house on the Great Barrington property. Their “day gigs” in financial services often make it difficult to juggle their creative passions: Jones is a guitarist and singer songwriter, while Rosenberg Jones is a patron of the arts.

The property gives the couple valuable creative time and space.

“It’s a magical place,” Jones said. “I can create more here. I see through Johnson’s words when he writes about the bright little river in ‘Along This Way.’ You can see why he fell in love with this place.”

It’s a feeling they want to share with other artists, the Joneses said. Their foundation partners with Bard College at Simon’s Rock to offer an annual, two- to three-week artist-in-residence program. To welcome artists and musicians to create in the space, the Joneses hope to shore up the cabin, but maintain its original essence, Jones said.

During her residency last year, James Weldon Johnson Fellow in the Arts Sonya Clark said “there was so much joy being with these other black artists in this space of black brilliance. Our coalescing as creative people, I have never laughed so hard in my life. I came home with a really solid core – not from exercising but from laughing. I’d like more people to feel that.”

Just the physical space for creative contemplation is a gift – but a gift often excluded from communities of color, said Clark, a first generation American and professor of art at Amherst College.

“There’s a way in which African Americans can be relegated to urban spaces,” Clark said. “There should be space made for us in nature. That was clearly important to James Weldon Johnson.”

With so much of African American history erased, the James Weldon Johnson Foundation provides important space to honor the legacy of black brilliance, Clark said.

“To be in the same place that Johnson was with his friends -- and I was there with my creative friends – it felt like the presence of the ancestors was strong,” Clark said. “And it just seemed magical, frankly: this creative, magical space with deep roots.”

Martha Merrow can be reached at martha.merrow@globe.com, or on Twitter @martha_merrow