Just add bubbles

Deli sandwiches and a bag of chips do not a picnic make. Artisan Bistro packs a picnic to impress, complete with bright orange blanket and bicycle. Choose from two different gourmet spreads that include delicacies such as Brussels sprout Caesar salad or prosciutto and brie on focaccia, packed in an old-fashioned picnic hamper. When you arrive back to the bistro (you’ve got three hours to eat and return the basket, bike, and blanket), you’ll be served a bottle of Veuve Clicquot and dessert. Veuve Clicquot Picnic for two, $250, reserve at least two hours in advance at Artisan Bistro at The Ritz-Carlton, Boston, 617-574-7176, artisanbistroboston.com

MARNI ELYSE KATZ