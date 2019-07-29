Bird sightings on Cape Cod
Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of July 23) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
A royal tern was at Chapin Beach in Dennis and another was on Indian Neck in Wellfleet.
Two black skimmers were seen at Monomoy in Chatham and nearby Red River Beach in Harwich.
Roosting shorebirds at Minimoy Island in Chatham included 5 Hudsonian godwits, 1 marbled godwit, 152 red knots, 150 sanderlings, 700 semipalmated sandpipers, 1,300 short-billed dowitchers, and 75 willets.
Birds at Race Point in Provincetown included 20 piping plovers, 2 whimbrels, 18 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 90 Cory’s shearwaters, and 4 Manx shearwaters.
Birds at Crane WMA in Falmouth included an upland sandpiper, a sharp-shinned hawk, 35 grasshopper sparrows, 3 blue grosbeaks, 7 Eastern meadowlarks, 17 orchard orioles, and 2 scarlet tanagers.
Other sightings around the Cape included several Forster’s terns at Chapin Beach in Dennis, a little blue heron in Chatham, 3 glossy ibis and a yellow-crowned night-heron in Chatham, an apparent Iceland gull at the Chatham Fish Pier, and 35 whimbrels at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary.
For more information or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.