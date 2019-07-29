What to expect from the Maine Lobster Festival this week

For those who don’t crave lobster, don’t worry: The festival will also offer haddock, scallops, steamed and fried clams, shrimp cocktail, mussels, and clam chowders, not to mention brick-oven pizza, chicken, pulled pork, and hot dogs.

The main attraction, of course, is the food. It’s five days of lobster everything – vendors at the food tent at Rockland Harbor Park will offer boiled lobster, lobster salad, lobster rolls, lobster bisque, lobster wraps, lobster-stuffed risotto balls, lobster wontons, lobster mac and cheese and even fried lobster on a stick.

The 72nd annual Maine Lobster Festival returns to Rockland, Maine, this Wednesday through Sunday.

For dessert, there’s homemade blueberry cobbler, strawberry shortcake, and an all you-can-eat Maine blueberry pancake breakfast.

Guests can listen to live music, enjoy carnival rides, explore sea creatures in touch tanks, watch a parade, enter a contest, browse local art and even explore a pirate ship.

Rockland’s Main Street will be closed for the annual Big Parade on Saturday at 10 a.m, followed by the Great International Lobster Crate Race on Sunday.

Other events include a wine and beer tasting event on Thursday, a 10K Road Race and 5K run on Sunday, and the coronation of the Maine Sea Goddess, a tradition since 1948, on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Free parking will be available at South Elementary School at 30 Broadway, with a free shuttle bus running every 30 minutes to the festival.

For a full schedule of events visit mainelobsterfestival.com

The Maine Lobster Festival takes place July 31, noon to 9 p.m.; Aug. 1, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Aug. 2, 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Aug. 3, 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and Aug. 4, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission on July 31 is $1 for adults and free for kids age 12 and under. Aug. 1-3 is $8 for adults, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for kids under the age of 5. Aug. 4 is free for all ages for Family Fun Day.

Martha Merrow can be reached at martha.merrow@globe.com, or on Twitter @martha_merrow