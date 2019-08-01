scorecardresearch
Obsession

Made for shade

By Marni Elyse Katz Globe Correspondent,August 1, 2019, an hour ago
(Chris Hunter)

No, it’s not just an umbrella. Bimini-me is a nautical-inspired, unisex sunshade, or parasol, if you will. The 50 UPF (that’s ultraviolet protection factor) sailcloth canopy is an ideal accessory for boating, beach days, tennis matches, and walking the dog. Or even for your kid’s never-ending soccer games. The materials — sailcloth, rope, wood, and metal hardware — are sturdy and stylish, and it comes with a backpack for portable, hands-free travel. $195 at biminime.com .

MARNI ELYSE KATZ

Marni Elyse Katz blogs at stylecarrot.com