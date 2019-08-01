scorecardresearch
Hot Ticket

Trillium to host beer fest in Canton

By Kara Baskin Globe Correspondent,August 1, 2019, 55 minutes ago
Trillium Brewing Company
Trillium Brewing Company

Way better than your school field trips: On Saturday, Aug. 10, Trillium Brewing Company hosts a suburban excursion to their future Canton headquarters (100 Royall St.) for a massive beer fest.

Sip selections from a stellar lineup: Bellwoods Brewery, Cloudwater Brew Co., Evil Twin Brewing, Great Notion Brewing, Monkish Brewing Co., J Wakefield Brewing, Jester King, and Three Chiefs Brewing Co., to name a few.

Tickets ($50) get you a commemorative glass and five beer tickets; spring for a $100 VIP ticket and slip into the festival an hour early. There’s also live music, food trucks, and outdoor games. Kids are welcome ($10 for them; no beer, of course). Session 1 begins at 11 a.m.; session 2 starts at 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Get tickets at tickets.beerfests.com/events/27398. Proceeds go to Family Reach, which provides assistance to families with a child or parent battling cancer.

Kara Baskin can be reached kara.baskin@globe.com.