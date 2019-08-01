Trillium to host beer fest in Canton

Way better than your school field trips: On Saturday, Aug. 10, Trillium Brewing Company hosts a suburban excursion to their future Canton headquarters (100 Royall St.) for a massive beer fest.

Sip selections from a stellar lineup: Bellwoods Brewery, Cloudwater Brew Co., Evil Twin Brewing, Great Notion Brewing, Monkish Brewing Co., J Wakefield Brewing, Jester King, and Three Chiefs Brewing Co., to name a few.

Tickets ($50) get you a commemorative glass and five beer tickets; spring for a $100 VIP ticket and slip into the festival an hour early. There’s also live music, food trucks, and outdoor games. Kids are welcome ($10 for them; no beer, of course). Session 1 begins at 11 a.m.; session 2 starts at 5 p.m.