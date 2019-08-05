A brown booby hitched a ride on a Provincetown whale-watch boat two different days recently.

Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of July 30) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

A black-headed gull has been at Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge, where other sightings included a brant, a Northern pintail, 13 gadwall, a pied-billed grebe, a sora, 3,200 semipalmated sandpipers, 25,000 common terns, a glossy ibis, and an American redstart.

A royal tern and an Iceland gull were noted on a boat trip out of Chatham Harbor on July 26, along with 257 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 6 Cory’s shearwaters, 69 great shearwaters, 16 sooty shearwaters, and one Manx shearwater.

Advertisement

Shorebirds roosting on a section of Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge in Chatham included 210 whimbrel, 8 Hudsonian godwits, one marbled godwit, 189 red knots, 585 sanderlings, 1,300 semipalmated sandpipers, 629 short-billed dowitchers, and 108 willets.

Other sightings included 2 blue grosbeaks and 8 grasshopper sparrows at Crane Wildlife Management Area in Falmouth; a seaside sparrow at Sandy Neck in Barnstable; and 290 red knots and 3 black terns in North Chatham.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at

781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.