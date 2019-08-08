A special dinner, held under the stars

Tired of barbecues, hot dogs, and clambakes? Consider making plans to welcome fall at the ever-so-swanky Le Dîner en Blanc on Saturday, Sept. 7 — held at a top-secret Boston location.

The annual picnic is a bit more involved than your typical al fresco meal: Guests must dress entirely in white (tasteful creativity is encouraged, as are fascinators), and the location is hush-hush, revealed only to ticket holders right before the event.

The venues tend to be Boston landmarks: Previous dinners have happened at the Rose Kennedy Greenway, the Boston Children’s Museum, the John J. Moakley Courthouse lawn, and Boston City Hall Plaza.