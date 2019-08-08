A special dinner, held under the stars
Tired of barbecues, hot dogs, and clambakes? Consider making plans to welcome fall at the ever-so-swanky Le Dîner en Blanc on Saturday, Sept. 7 — held at a top-secret Boston location.
The annual picnic is a bit more involved than your typical al fresco meal: Guests must dress entirely in white (tasteful creativity is encouraged, as are fascinators), and the location is hush-hush, revealed only to ticket holders right before the event.
The venues tend to be Boston landmarks: Previous dinners have happened at the Rose Kennedy Greenway, the Boston Children’s Museum, the John J. Moakley Courthouse lawn, and Boston City Hall Plaza.
Bring your own picnic (or buy charcuterie and other gourmet fare on-site); fine china; tables and chairs; and an all-white table setting — and make it count. This year, there’s a table-scape design contest.
Registration is $43 at register.dinerenblanc.com/boston/en/register.
