Stay on the water

By Marni Elyse Katz Globe Correspondent,August 8, 2019, 50 minutes ago

Just 35 miles northeast of Boston, Newburyport’s coastal locale and picturesque downtown, replete with restaurants and shops, makes it a perfect day trip. But why not consider staying a few days . . . on a houseboat. Houseboats at Newburyport maintains three, docked on the Merrimack River, right in the city’s historic district. The air-conditioned boats have a living room, full kitchen, bedroom and bath, plus a sleeping loft and two outdoor decks. From $199 per night through Oct. 16, houseboatsatnewbury
port.com

