Stay on the water

Just 35 miles northeast of Boston, Newburyport’s coastal locale and picturesque downtown, replete with restaurants and shops, makes it a perfect day trip. But why not consider staying a few days . . . on a houseboat. Houseboats at Newburyport maintains three, docked on the Merrimack River, right in the city’s historic district. The air-conditioned boats have a living room, full kitchen, bedroom and bath, plus a sleeping loft and two outdoor decks. From $199 per night through Oct. 16, houseboatsatnewbury

port.com

MARNI ELYSE KATZ