Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Aug. 6) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

A black-headed gull continued at Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge, where other sightings included 9 Hudsonian godwits, a marbled godwit, 230 red knots, 1,500 sanderlings, 1,200 semipalmated sandpipers, 1,200 short-billed dowitchers, 170 willets, and a black tern.

Sightings at Crane WMA in Falmouth included 3 blue grosbeaks, a blue-winged warbler, an Eastern meadowlark, 3 green herons, and a sharp-shinned hawk.