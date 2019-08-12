Bird sightings on Cape Cod
Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Aug. 6) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
A black-headed gull continued at Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge, where other sightings included 9 Hudsonian godwits, a marbled godwit, 230 red knots, 1,500 sanderlings, 1,200 semipalmated sandpipers, 1,200 short-billed dowitchers, 170 willets, and a black tern.
Sightings at Crane WMA in Falmouth included 3 blue grosbeaks, a blue-winged warbler, an Eastern meadowlark, 3 green herons, and a sharp-shinned hawk.
Other sightings around the Cape included an American coot in Sandwich, a horned grebe and a pectoral sandpiper at Long Pasture sanctuary in Barnstable, an Iceland gull and a little blue heron in Chatham, merlins in Chatham and Provincetown, a Caspian tern in Brewster, and a stilt sandpiper and a yellow-crowned night-Heron at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary.
For more information or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.