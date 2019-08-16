Covet to celebrate Beacon Hill grand opening

Beacon Hill’s new Covet (109 Charles St.) celebrates its grand opening with a store-warming party on Thursday, Aug. 22. Beginning at 4 p.m., visit the consignment boutique and browse high-end wares from Chanel, Club Monaco, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and more.

You’ll get up to 20 percent off your haul; munch Blackbird Doughnuts and enjoy sparkling drinks while shopping for clothes, shoes, and accessories. If you’re feeling lucky, enter Covet’s raffle for a $100 gift card. If you’re feeling even luckier, take advantage of their 6-foot-tall “vanity lit” (read: flattering) changing room mirrors before making your purchases.