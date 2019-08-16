You glow, girl

(Bob O’Connor)

Beauty brand Glossier really is all that. If you haven’t tried Boy Brow, you must. Or Cloud Paint. Or Haloscope. You’ll still look like yourself, only, well, glossier. The Insta-fabulous brand was founded by millennial mogul Emily Weiss, who first rose to pop-cultural prominence on “The Hills” as a Condé Nast intern. She then turned her blog, Into the Gloss, into a unicorn company with a $1.2 billion evaluation. The Glossier pop-up is in residence at The Current in the Seaport through Oct. 4. Glossier, 85 Northern Ave., Boston, glossier.com